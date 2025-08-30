WIN wraps up Region Two campaign at Capoey

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and its presidential candidate, Azruddin Mohamed, held a rally at Capoey, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, on Thursday.

He and other speakers addressed the gathering on their plans for Essequibo and Guyana as a whole, including infrastructural projects and initiatives to benefit the youth, single parents, pensioners, and the most vulnerable, a release from WIN said.

The release said that the party's campaign targeted mostly Amerindian communities, as the party feels that they are the most neglected group of citizens.