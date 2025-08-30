GRFU secures services of Sevens international coach

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has confirmed that an international coach will soon take charge of the national Sevens programme, as Guyana moves to reestablish themselves as a powerhouse in the format ahead of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship. The championship is set for the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

GRFU President Ryan Dey said the coach (name not released) is based in the United States and will arrive in the first week of September. He noted that the appointment brings much-needed international experience to a young squad eager to return to the top of regional rugby.

“You have an international coach coming in from the USA, and this is someone who has been on the circuit for years now,” Dey explained. “He’s coached in the USA, Ireland, Scotland and Nigeria. He has also been on the World Series circuit. So our players will now be exposed to that level of experience, which is good.”