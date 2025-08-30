Guyana Women’s Rugby Sevens team to make a return

Guyana’s women’s rugby sevens team is preparing for a long-awaited return to international action after being away from regional competition for more than seven years.

The team, which last played in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship in 2018, has now started training and their sights are set on the 2025 edition of the tournament which is scheduled for November.

Before their absence, Guyana’s women were a dominant force in the region, winning the RAN Sevens competition three times consecutively.

Now with a mostly new group of players, the return marks a fresh start for women’s rugby in Guyana and is also a step toward rebuilding Guyana’s presence in the regional game.

Speaking to Stabroek Sports, Ryan Gonsalves, a former men’s national captain explained “this moment is really special to have the girls back after such a long absence, our job is to get them as best prepared as possible, both mentally and physically. We just want them to enjoy every moment and take valuable experience from the tournament.”