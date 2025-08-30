Pooran and Munro punish Barbados Royals as TKR cruise to victory

Nicholas Pooran and Colin Munro produced commanding half-centuries to power the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Barbados Royals in front of a lively home crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, last night. The pair’s brutal hitting ensured the chase of 179 never truly looked out of reach, as TKR’s batting firepower once again took centre stage.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, the Royals posted a competitive 178 for six from their allotted 20 overs. Their innings was built around steady contributions from the middle order, as Kadeem Alleyne struck a fluent 41 and Sherfane Rutherford added a breezy 45. Skipper Rovman Powell chipped in with 31, while Brandon King played his part with 29. Quinton de Kock, however, departed cheaply for 17 after being undone by Ali Khan, leaving the Royals short of the explosive start they had hoped for.