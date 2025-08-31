Ali makes final appeal for votes

-at massive Lusignan final rally

In a final lobby of the electorate before tomorrow’s General and Regional Elections, incumbent President, Irfaan Ali, yesterday asked that they not squander those votes but entrust them to his People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) which he says has a stellar track record for delivering tangibles and sound holistic plans for the next five years.

“Our message is for every Guyanese. It is for every Guyanese here, and those who are still to make the decision about their future on the first of September,” Ali said as he underscored national unity.

As the PPP/C Elections 2025 campaign culminated yesterday with a massive rally at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, where the crowd overflowed all the way to neighbouring Good Hope, a hyped-up Ali bellowed out measures he has announced on the campaign trail, as per the party’s manifesto, and said that it was only a part of the development to come, should he be re-elected.