Analysis: PPP/C, APNU, WIN to battle it out tomorrow

Voting preparations: Over the last few days, the European Union Election Observation Mission long-term observers joined party agents and members of the Disciplined Services to observe the arrival of Election Day materials from Georgetown in outlying areas around the country. On Friday the team observed this process at the airport in Lethem where materials were subsequently loaded into a van before eventual transportation to polling stations around the region ahead of tomorrow’s voting. tps://www.facebook.com/eueomguyana2025)
Yesterday’s last day of campaigning for tomorrow’s general election has cemented the view that a three-way race is in the offing among the PPP/C, APNU and WIN with the major question being which party will the latter draw votes from and in which areas.

Of the six contestants in the four-month campaign, only the PPP/C, APNU and WIN have pulled numbers of any consequence. The Alliance For Change has not been able to mobilise a major gathering. The Forward Guyana Movement held a rally yesterday at Parade Ground with a small gathering while the ALP has not been much in evidence.

At one of its strongholds, Lusignan on the East Coast, the PPP/C was yesterday able again to present a sea of red, as thousands gathered to hear President Irfaan Ali make his final pitch for support.

