Analysis: PPP/C, APNU, WIN to battle it out tomorrow

Yesterday’s last day of campaigning for tomorrow’s general election has cemented the view that a three-way race is in the offing among the PPP/C, APNU and WIN with the major question being which party will the latter draw votes from and in which areas.

Of the six contestants in the four-month campaign, only the PPP/C, APNU and WIN have pulled numbers of any consequence. The Alliance For Change has not been able to mobilise a major gathering. The Forward Guyana Movement held a rally yesterday at Parade Ground with a small gathering while the ALP has not been much in evidence.

At one of its strongholds, Lusignan on the East Coast, the PPP/C was yesterday able again to present a sea of red, as thousands gathered to hear President Irfaan Ali make his final pitch for support.