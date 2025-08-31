Bartica excavator operator charged with assaulting woman

Alec Ault, a 24-year-old excavator operator of Byderabo Road, Bartica, was arrested on 2025-08-27 by a detective from the Bartica Police Station and charged by the same rank on 2025-08-29 with assault causing actual bodily harm.

The defendant appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on 2025-08-29 at 10:00 hrs before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $10,000 bail. The matter was set for continuation on 2025-10-03.

Ault was charged with committing the offence on Grace James, at Byderabo Road, Bartica.