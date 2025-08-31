Bartica man fined $10,000 for noise nuisance

Kemo Abrams, a 23-year-old resident of First Avenue, Bartica, appeared in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court last week before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed, where he was charged with the following offences:

** Making a loud and continuous noise. When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000.

** Prohibition of tinted glass. When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000.

** Obscure ID mark on Motor Vehicle. When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and was fined $130,000.

In total, Abrams was fined $150,000 or six weeks in prison.