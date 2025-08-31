CARICOM observer mission in round of meetings

At the invitation of the Government of Guyana, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)’s elections observation mission recently arrived on the ground to observe and assess tomorrow’s general and regional elections. In a release on Friday, the CARICOM Secretariat said that the CARICOM Election Observation Mission (CEOM) to Guyana

is headed by the Chief of Mission, Josephine Tamai, Chief Elections Officer of the Elections and Boundaries Department of Belize with nine other members, namely: 1) Antigua and Barbuda – Ian Hughes, Supervisor of Elections (Deputy Chief of Mission); 2) The Bahamas – Harrison L. Thompson, Parliamentary Commissioner; 3) Belize – Fatima Gordon, Supervisor of Registering Officers, Elections and Boundaries Department; 4) Dominica – Ambassador Felix Gregoire, Chairman, Public Service Commission; 5) Grenada – Michael Paul Millette, Information Systems Administrator, Grenada Parliamentary Elections Office; 6) Saint Lucia – Herman St. Helen, Chief Election Officer; 7) Suriname – Reita Joemratie, Member, Independent Electoral Council; 8) Suriname – Sonja Galimo, Member, Independent Electoral Council; and 9) Trinidad and Tobago – Lena Champa Sahadeo, Deputy Chief Elections Officer.In addition, CEOM is supported by the following CARICOM Secretariat staff: 1) Elizabeth Solomon, Assistant Secretary-General, Foreign and Community Relations; 2) Ambassador David Prendergast, Director, Sectoral Programmes; 3) Angella Prendergast, Director, Foreign and Community Relations; 4) Dike Noel, Manager, Communications; 5) Shae-Alicia Lewis, Programme Manager, Community Relations; 6) Jhonson Alexandre, Deputy Programme Manager, Foreign and Community Relations; 7) Anna Lisa Jones-Reis, Senior Project Officer (Ag.), Foreign and Community Relations; and 8) Irvin Brown, Project Officer, Foreign and Community Relations.The release said that the Deputy Chief of Mission arrived on August 26, and the Chief of Mission and one Observer arrived on August 27, while other Observers arrived on August 28. Since their arrival, meetings have been held with the Chairman and Chief Election Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the Integrity Commission, Commissioner of Police, Ethnic Relations Commission, and the Women and Gender Equality Commission, media, and various civil society groups.