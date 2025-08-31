Five Byderabo women charged with assaulting another

Five women of Byderabo Road, Bartica — Evelyn Dalgetty, age 47; Pauline Smith, age 54; Alicia Ault, age 26; Atalya Dalgetty, age 22; and Serina Williams, age 22, were all arrested on 2025-08-27 by a Detective Corporal from the Bartica Police Station and charged by the said rank on 2025-08-29 with assault.

The women are charged with assaulting Grace James. A release from the police said that a joint charge was laid.

The defendants appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on 2025-08-29 before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed where the charge was read to them. They all pleaded not guilty and were released on self-bail. The matter was adjourned to 2025-10-03 for continuation.