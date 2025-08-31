GECOM allows late parties to accredit polling agents

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) at its meeting yesterday approved the acceptance of the late notification/submission of the appointment of Assistant Agents, Polling Agents and Candidates to the Poll and to the Count from the Alliance for Change (AFC), Assembly of Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) and The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political parties.

A release from GECOM said that the parties had missed the statutory timeline for the submission in accordance with Section 24 (2) of the Representation of the People Act (ROPA), which requires that such notification be given to the respective Returning Officers no later than seven days before election day.

As a consequence, GECOM said that written appeals were submitted by the parties to the Commission for consideration. As a result, a special sitting of a statutory meeting was convened yesterday and the requests were approved “in the interest of fairness and transparency, and to ensure the integrity of the process”.