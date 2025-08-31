Greaves’ Bus Service sparks outrage after abandoning WIN supporters in Rupununi savannah

Greaves’ Transportation and Tours’ decision to abandon members of the Indigenous community in the middle of nowhere as they were on their way to a We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) rally in Lethem has sparked public outrage. Several individuals and organisations have condemned the act as inhumane and expressed their disappointment and anger over the incident.

‘Greaves’ is a local business providing travel services from Georgetown to Lethem and around the Rupununi, owned and operated by three brothers – Franklin, Delon and Jared Greaves. The business has since come forward on social media to apologise and say that it acted in a moment of panic as threats to shut down their family business were made by controversial figure and Sheriff Security owner Ameir Ahmad, said to be a supporter of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).