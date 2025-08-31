Identifying abuses by gov’t ministries should be priority of international observers – GHRA

Guyana’s general and regional elections is poised to get underway in 24 hours, and present across the country will be a host of international observers representing various organisations and bodies, which the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) feels should be directing their attention to identifying abuses committed by the incumbent administration.

In a release yesterday, GHRA expressed the view that political systems remain progressively capable of being improved as long as they continue to emanate from core beliefs in the equal rights of citizens and electoral democracy. It posited that if the recommendations of election observer missions were to be acted upon, the benefits accrued would include steady improvements in the conduct of everyday political life, such as the vibrancy of an independent media, efficient access to information, improved delivery of health and education, and the influence of trade unions. In addition, such political systems also encourage greater civic involvement of ordinary people.