Lorry driver in custody following death of cyclist at Ogle roundabout

A 32-year-old lorry driver, Fabian Rampersaud, is in custody following the death of a cyclist (identity unknown) who was crushed to death at the Ogle roundabout, East Coast Demerara on Friday about 1.39 pm.

The accident which is under investigation involved a lorry – GAF 968, driven by Rampersaud and an unidentified cyclist.

Enquiries have revealed that the lorry was proceeding south along the Ogle public road, while the cyclist was also proceeding south in the same lane. As they approached the Ogle roundabout, the left side of the lorry came into contact with the cyclist, causing him to lose control of his bicycle and fall onto the roadway. The left front tyre of the lorry then ran over the cyclist’s head.

The ambulance service was summoned and EMT’s pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene.

The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it awaits a postmortem examination.