Mahdia miner dies after cutlass attack at 14-Mile Landing

Police are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old Mahdia miner yesterday around 5 am at 14- Mile Landing, Issano, Region Seven. One of the suspects has been arrested.

Dead is Junior Williams of Pamela Road, Mahdia, Region Eight. Investigations have revealed that Williams had been socialising and imbibing alcohol at the 14-Mile Issano Landing when he was accosted by two male suspects in an attempted robbery.

Williams, who was armed with a knife, managed to fend off the initial attack. However, the suspects retreated, armed themselves with a cutlass, returned, chopping their victim several times about his body before fleeing the scene.