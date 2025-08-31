Nandlall apologises over Cuffy remarks

Attorney General Anil Nandlall yesterday faced public backlash after comments he made about national hero Cuffy at the PPP/C’s public meeting in Stabroek Market Square on Friday went viral.

The controversy erupted after a video clip circulated online showed Nandlall stating, “The national hero of this country is Cuffy and Cuffy was a proud and upstanding house slave. Nothing wrong with being a house slave.”

The remarks, made during the party’s public meeting, aimed at Afro-Guyanese who have joined the PPP, ignited an immediate and fierce reaction on social media platforms, particularly Facebook. Many users condemned the comments, calling them historically insensitive and deeply offensive, especially in a country with a history rooted in slavery. The public outcry led to calls for an apology and condemnation from political opponents like FGM and APNU.