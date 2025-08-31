Norton leads call for change

-pledges people-focused gov’t if elected

APNU’s final rally before tomorrow’s general elections saw thousands gather as party leader Aubrey Norton delivered a fiery speech, urging voters to reject the PPP government in the upcoming elections.

“The people of Guyana would have already made a decision. And that decision is that the worst government for Guyana is a PPP government,” Norton declared. He described the PPP as “a cancer eating out the fabric of our society” and promised a government that would be accountable, accessible, and centred on the needs of the people.

As has been the custom, APNU – of which the PNCR is the main component – held its rally at the Square of the Revolution.