OAS Electoral Mission calls for citizen participation

The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Guyana, led by former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding, yesterday said it is looking forward to a peaceful and orderly electoral process tomorrow.

The EOM said in a statement that the strength of a democracy is rooted in citizens’ free and active participation in their country’s elections.

“Any disputes regarding the results should be resolved through the mechanisms established by law, in order to provide certainty to all parties involved. The Mission therefore urges all political parties, candidates, and citizens to act responsibly and with a shared commitment to strengthening their democratic systems and safeguarding the future of Guyana”, the statement said.