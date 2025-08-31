Parfait Harmonie Water Treatment Plant launched

The government yesterday commissioned the Parfait Harmonie Water Treatment Plant, a state-of-the-art facility expected to provide potable water to over 36,000 residents in Canal No. 1, Parfait Harmonie, Schoonord, Westminster, Lust-en-Rust, Recht door Zee, Onderneeming, La Grange and Bagotville in Region Three.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Minister of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Shaik Baksh, GWI directors and board members, representatives from contracting firms including Hypro of Mexico and S. Jagmohan Construction and others.

In her address, Rodrigues reflected on the transformation of Parfait Harmonie, noting that when the housing scheme was first proposed, skeptics questioned the feasibility of settling the area. “Even during President (Irfaan) Ali’s tenure as Minister of Housing and Water, there were doubts about this community thriving. Today, the development here speaks for itself,” Rodrigues said.