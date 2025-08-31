Red Party and Green Party know that their days are over – Mohamed

In a final, electrifying rally that saw thousands of supporters dancing and celebrating on the Marriott beach front in Kingston, WIN’s Presidential Candidate, Azruddin Mohamed, declared confidence that his party will be victorious and announced his Prime Ministerial running mate, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, just moments before the midnight campaign deadline.

The joyous crowd, a mix of ages and backgrounds, was a physical manifestation of the party’s central message: that it is the only truly multi-ethnic political force in the country. The festive atmosphere, punctuated by jubilant shouts and rhythmic music, set a triumphant tone for the party’s closing statement.

Mohamed took to the stage with an air of confidence, assuring the crowd that “we will win this election.” He claimed the party conducted the “biggest polling in this country,” which showed them in the lead. He dismissed the “Red Party” and the “Green Party,” saying, “they know that their days are over.” He further stated that WIN has a massive number of “silent supporters” who are “scared of victimization” but will turn out to vote. Mohamed then delivered a sweeping address, greeting each of the ten regions and acknowledging supporters from the diaspora, including those who had traveled from St. Kitts, Barbados, Trinidad, the United States, and Canada specifically to vote. He expressed his love for the female supporters, telling them, “You are looking good in your blue,” and added that “even the Atlantic turning blue.”