TCL generates US$4 million in forex earnings

(Trinidad Guardian) Local cement manufacturer Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) has generated close to US$4 million in foreign exchange earnings during the month of July, a historic achievement that underscores TCL’s growing regional footprint and its pivotal role in T&T’s manufacturing landscape.

In addition to the record-breaking July performance, TCL reported a 44 per cent increase in its monthly average export revenue for the January to July 2025 period, compared to the same timeframe in 2024.

In a statement, the company said the success is being hailed as a significant contribution to the national economy, particularly in supporting foreign exchange generation, a critical need in the current economic climate.

Speaking of the achievement, TCL General Manager Gonzalo Rueda Castillo said the export record reflects more than just numbers; it is a signal of the company’s strategic direction.