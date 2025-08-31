T&T, Grenada ink energy deal

(Trinidad Guardian) Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada have renewed efforts to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell meeting on Friday to formally restart the process.

The meeting took place at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s and lasted about 30 minutes. Also present were Attorney General John Jeremie, Attorney General of Grenada Claudette Joseph, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers, and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Roodal Moonilal.

In a release last evening, the Office of the Prime Minister said both governments acknowledged their shared interest in continuing collaboration in energy, recalling the 2012 Framework Agreement on Energy Sector Cooperation, which remains in effect through automatic renewal. Under the arrangement, T&T will name its representatives to the Steering Committee within three weeks to resume discussions.

As part of the renewed engagement, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries of T&T will sign a data use agreement with Grenada next week. This will provide Grenada access to seismic and well data from Trinidad’s North Coast, supporting its ongoing regional technical study. T&T will also supply technical experts to assist Grenada in developing a petroleum regulatory framework and review studies conducted by consultants.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting with Mitchell earlier yesterday, Persad-Bissessar energy cooperation remained central to the discussions.

“Several matters were discussed; chief concern was cooperation in the energy sector. When I formed the Government, in my first speech I talked about having closer relationships with Grenada,” Persad-Bissessar said.

Asked about possible energy projects with Venezuela, she replied that for now, the focus is on Grenada.

The Prime Minister added, “I just want to say thanks very much to the Honourable Prime Minister of Grenada joining us here in Trinidad and Tobago on the eve of independence. So, we want to wish you all and, of course, our nation happy independence on Sunday, a day of prayer and reflection for us. Again, Prime Minister (Mitchell), I want to thank you very much and we had very fruitful discussions.”

Mitchell described T&T as Grenada’s “closest neighbour” and welcomed the collaboration.

“I also want to take the opportunity to also congratulate the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on the celebration of yet another anniversary of independence. Trinidad is our closest neighbour, not just geographically, but in terms of our partnership, our relationship. There are many, many people who live in Trinidad who are either descendants of Grenadians or Grenadians,” he said.

“And so whether it’s Carnival, whether it’s music, whether it’s food, whether it’s culture, we’re only 35 minutes away. And so, I’m indeed very, very happy to have been given the opportunity to be hosted.”

On Grenada’s development priorities, Mitchell added, “As the Prime Minister said, it was a very good meeting. The primary of discussion was a focus on energy.”

As part of the continuing cooperation, the release said, Grenada will finalise its technical study and make data available for potential investors, focusing first on unlicensed areas. T&T will help with a promotional campaign to market Grenada’s acreage and support multinational involvement in technical and institutional assistance.

The talks also touched on medical collaboration, with T&T pledging to explore ways of assisting Grenada in addressing shortages of specialist doctors.

The release noted that T&T, with decades of experience as a hydrocarbon producer, is positioned to share its expertise and infrastructure to help Grenada develop its resources. A key part of this cooperation involves the Nutmeg gas field, discovered in 2017 in waters between the two countries. The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago already holds a commercial agreement with Global Petroleum Group, giving it first preference to purchase gas from the field and use T&T’s infrastructure for processing.

Both leaders closed by committing to “sustained, meaningful engagement” across energy, health, and other areas, reaffirming the longstanding friendship and shared heritage between the two nations.