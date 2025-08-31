Regional tensions

Guyana goes to the polls tomorrow in the context of an atmosphere of regional turmoil. Not that this will affect the decisions of voters; they have their minds focused on more immediate local concerns.

Nevertheless, the outcome of what is happening in the Caribbean Sea could potentially have implications for us here. Since last week the situation has intensified as the US has sent or is in the process of sending even more vessels to join those which arrived in the region last week. America has operated in the southern Caribbean for a long time, but the size of the current build-up is highly unusual.

At least seven vessels are involved which include three guided-missile destroyers, an amphibious assault ship with two supporting vessels, a guided missile cruiser and a nuclear-powered submarine. They are carrying 4,500 personnel about half of whom are marines.

While this is said to be part of President Trump’s counter-narcotics strategy, such a concentration of naval power seems to far exceed what is necessary for the purpose. The nuclear-powered submarine, for example, which if it hasn’t already arrived will do so soon, is being transferred from the Pacific, while some of the vessels carry Tomahawk missiles.

Given the number of warships involved questions are now being asked about the real objective of the squadron. One expert, Evan Ellis, who teaches at the US Army War College was quoted by the Financial Times as saying that the composition of the force would allow Washington to put “a lot of forces on the ground pretty quickly.”

Since President Trump has such a well-known aversion to putting American boots on the ground, at least with the object of military engagement, another possibility arises, also suggested by Mr Ellis in the FT. The US President has dramatically increased the rhetoric against Mr Maduro, whom he has categorised as a drug-trafficker, and has also raised the ransom for his capture to US$50 million.

Could it be, therefore, as Mr Ellis hypothesises, that the mission could involve a kidnap operation to put the Venezuelan head of state on trial in the US? It would not be the first time that Washington had removed a regime; it did so in the case of Raoul Cédras in Haiti in 1994 and most famously Manuel Noriega of Panama in 1989. That said the paper quoted Mr Ellis as saying that he was not convinced that President Trump was “committed to pulling the trigger on it yet.”

For its part the Atlantic Council has suggested there is unlikely to be any aim of violating Venezuela’s sovereignty; it might just be a warning to Caracas not to arrest opposition leader María Corina Machado. It is true that renewed pressure is currently being exerted on all opposition elements as well as NGOs.

As for the Venezuelan reaction, their Ambassador to the UN described US naval activities as “a massive propaganda operation to justify what the experts call kinetic action – meaning military intervention in a country which is a sovereign and independent country and is no threat to anyone.” (Not a claim which can be defended given its aggression towards Guyana.)

This statement followed a meeting with the UN Secretary General where a complaint was made about the US build-up which, it was asserted, violated the UN Charter. Mr Guterres called on the two sides to “resolve their differences by peaceful means”.

President Maduro had another complaint relating to the violation of an international treaty, namely the 1967 Treaty of Tlatelolco, which declared Latin America and the Caribbean a nuclear-weapon-free zone. “Venezuela has been threatened with a nuclear submarine,” he declaimed. In the sense that he intended it, it hasn’t. The submarine in question is nuclear powered, but is not designed to carry nuclear weapons.

Miraflores has been assiduously encouraging people to volunteer for the militia to ‘defend’ the country, and has said that millions have come forward. What will allow Guyanese to indulge a wry smile, however, is that the Spanish news agency EFE has reported the governor of ‘Guyana Esequiba’ as asking the inhabitants of ‘this region’ to prepare themselves to defend Venezuela against the “threats” of the US.

He has announced days of enlistment in the central squares of municipalities of “influence”, said the agency, which do not seem to be within Guyanese territory itself. Those mentioned were within the state of Bolívar, as well as in Tumeremo, the ad interim capital of Venezuela’s imaginary ‘24th state’.

Essequibans should go to “to the front”, the military were quoted as saying, and demonstrate “popular unity” around “the great national project.” It can only be remarked that they will have a long wait.

As it stands Guyana has given cautious backing to the American war on drug-trafficking in the region, while Prime Minister Kamla Persaud-Bissessar has been very forthright in her support. Guyana will have derived great comfort from her plain-speaking as it affects our border.

“However, I want to make it very clear that if the Maduro regime launches any attack against the Guyanese people or invades Guyanese territory and a request is made by the American government for access to Trinidadian territory to defend the people of Guyana, my government will unflinchingly provide them that access,” she said.

The split in Caricom on the subject of the US and the southern Caribbean was noted last week, but there is also no unanimity within Latin America either. Countries which have come out in support of the US include Ecuador, Paraguay and Argentina. While Colombia took a very strong stance in support of Venezuela at first, it appears to have back-pedalled somewhat on that now. The Venezuelan Foreign Minister who spoke to his counterpart in Brazil last week, reported him together with Caracas as advocating an “immediate” end to US “aggression” in the region.

It was reported last week that two Guyanese men were allegedly abducted by Sindicatos in the Cuyuni. However, while the Sindicatos do have close connections with the Maduro government, it is possible that this was a straightforward case of gangsterism, rather than an act inspired by sinister political motives. We will have to wait for a full police report before it can be gauged what was going on. The least that can be said is that our authorities are still not in control of the Cuyuni river, something which will come as no surprise to residents there.

As for President Maduro, it is unlikely that he will be distracted by minor incidents in the Cuyuni; he has far larger problems to command his attention.