Impressive new buildings

Dear Editor,

Over the past several weeks there has been an impressive flurry of commissioning of rebuilt, renovated police stations, fire stations and now a spanking new prison service HQ. Impressive indeed! The subject minister and ministry must be commended and congratulated for bringing to satisfactory conclusions these undertakings.

It is hoped now with these new buildings, facilities and amenities crime fighting capabilities would be greatly enhanced.

The completion and opening of the twelve-storey police complex on Brickdam is eagerly awaited.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed