GOA throws support behind CAC Bodybuilding team

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has stepped forward with significant financial backing for the nation’s bodybuilding representatives, pledging $1.1 million to assist the team heading to the 52nd Central American & Caribbean Bodybuilding and Body Fitness Championships. The regional event is slated for September 24–28 in St. Lucia.
The sponsorship was formalized yesterday at Olympic House in Liliendaal, where GOA President Godfrey Munroe officially handed over the cheque to Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) President Roger Callender. The funding is earmarked to support the nine-member team that will compete against some of the best bodybuilders from across the Caribbean and Central America.