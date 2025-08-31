Guyana ends campaign winless in CWI U-17 championship

Guyana’s campaign in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) U-17 Championship ended winless, as their final group stage match was washed out without a ball being bowled.

It was the second instance of a match being rained out for the Guyanese, as was yesterday’s slated encounter against the Windward Islands.

The rain also washed out their encounter against Trinidad and Tobago, which was their tournament opener. Guyana also incurred losses to Barbados and the Leeward Islands to miss qualification for the semifinal round and finish the event with a record of two losses and as many no-results.