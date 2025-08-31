Kings, Golden Stars win in East Coast Football 

Victoria Kings and Golden Stars recorded hard-fought wins when the East Coast Football Association Senior Men’s League continued on Friday evening at the Plaisance Community Centre Ground.

Victoria Kings downed Melanie by a 2-0 score-line. The result was attained following a conversion on either side of the halftime interval.

The only conversion in the first half occurred in the 30th minute as Kemroy Alfred made his presence felt, blasting his effort into the back of the net.

Kerwin Maxwell then got into the scoring act, sealing the victory with a 54th-minute strike into the left corner from inside the penalty area.

Meanwhile, Golden Stars squeaked past Haslington 1-0. The only conversion of the contest occurred in the 19th minute as Nicholas Jones found the back of the net with a strike into the far corner.

Complete Results

Game-1

Golden Stars-1 vs. Haslington-0

Nicholas Jones-19th

Game-2

Victoria Kings-2 vs. Melanie-0

Kemroy Alfred-30th

Kerwin Maxwell-54th