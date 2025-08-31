Knight Riders clobber Amazon Warriors

(CPL) Game 17 of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw Trinbago Knight Riders make it two wins in two days as they defeated rivals Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets with 16 balls remaining.

Another impressive run chase from the Knight Riders, in front of a packed Brian Lara Cricket Academy, saw them knock off the 164 runs set by the Warriors. Alex Hales and Colin Munro once again put on a mighty opening stand of 116 runs to put the match out of the reach of the visitors.

Hales top scored with 74 off 43 balls with seven sixes and three fours while Munro continued his run glut in this year’s CPL with 52 off 30. Imran Tahir dismissed both openers and captain Nicholas Pooran and Keacy Carty in quick succession to finish as Warriors sole wicket taker with 4/27 off his four overs.

Despite the veteran spinner’s heroics the Knight Riders were too strong and the chase completed with ease. Earlier, Player of the Match Akeal Hosein picked up 3/27 to restrict the Warriors to a slightly below par total on a decent batting track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Shai Hope top scored for the Warriors but he fell in bizarre fashion on 39 when an attempted reverse ramp of Terrance Hinds ended in disaster, the batter losing his shape and his bearings in the crease to dislodge his own bail with the bat and be dismissed hit wicket.

The target was never going to be enough against a confident and in form Knight Riders batting unit, after Hales and Munro has set the platform the vastly experienced and powerful hands of Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell saw the home side romp to victory.

The third win in as many matches at home this season sees the Knight Riders cement their position at the top of the table with a total of ten points from six matches with just one defeat. The Warriors are on four points from their four matches as the tournament heads toward the halfway stage.