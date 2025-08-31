Leung and Newton turn in credible performances at Caribbean Junior Time Trials

The Caribbean Junior Cycling Championships pedaled off yesterday in Barbados with a strong showing from the region’s young riders, including Guyana’s representatives who delivered solid performances in the opening time trials.

In the Juvenile Male 11.4km category, Alexander Newton of Guyana finished fourth overall with a time of 17 minutes 11.3 seconds. Newton’s ride placed him just outside the medal spots in a highly competitive field led by Barbados’ Jonah Kelly, who dominated the category with a blistering 15 minutes 59.7 seconds. Kelly was followed by Ryan Thompson of the Cayman Islands in 16 minutes 12.0 seconds and Jacob Wright of Bermuda in 16 minutes 13.5 seconds, with Newton securing a commendable top-four finish for Guyana.

Meanwhile, in the Junior Male 17.1km category, Guyana’s Alexander Leung also made his presence felt, clocking 25 minutes 0.5 seconds to secure fifth place. The event was won by Puerto Rico’s Amaury Santiago Perez, who crossed in an impressive 22 minutes 48.7 seconds. Nehemy Jean Baptiste of Martinique (23:34.8) took second, while Antigua’s Tahje Browne (24:23.4) secured third. Belize’s Keith Enwright followed in fourth (24:59.0), edging out Leung by just a slim margin.

The youngsters will head into action today in the road race hoping to build on their strong showings.