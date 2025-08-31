Monedderlust, Western Tigers share spoils in 3-3 thriller

Elite League Season VII

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Elite League Season VII produced another dramatic encounter last night as Monedderlust and Western Tigers battled to a pulsating 3-3 draw at the National Training Centre, Providence. Fans who turned up in their numbers were treated to an action-packed contest that swung back and forth until the final whistle.

Monedderlust seized the early initiative when Atlyn Brown found the net as early as the 6th minute, sending their supporters into raptures. However, Western Tigers responded swiftly and decisively with two quick goals midway through the first half. William Europe equalised in the 30th minute before Shem James added another just two minutes later to tilt the momentum firmly in the Tigers’ favour. Europe struck again in the 63rd minute, completing his brace and putting Western Tigers 3-1 up.