North East La Penitence defeats Family to capture crown 

Unity Cup Street-ball Championship

North East La Penitence was crowned the inaugural Unity Cup Street-ball champion, besting Family of Mocha 1-0 on Friday evening at the Back Circle Tarmac in East Ruimveldt.

Viewed by a massive crowd which at times encroached upon the playing surface, North East La Penitence should have taken the lead in the 18th minute.

Receiving a pass from the right side of the field, Dwayne James inexplicably lashed his effort onto the right upright from outside the centre of the penalty area, unchallenged in front of the empty goal.