Pollard and van Lange lift Windies Rising Stars to win in series opener

(Barbados Nation) An excellent batting performance by Jonathan van Lange and backed up by a sharp spell of pace bowling by Jakeem Pollard helped West Indies Rising Stars to a hard-fought win over Sri Lanka Under-19s in the first Youth One-Day International on Saturday.

van Langes, the tall Guyanese, scored 83 off 94 balls to rescue the innings after West Indies were in trouble at 108-5 in the 20th over on a good surface at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG).

He struck six fours and a six as the home team made 256 off 49.5 overs.

In reply, the Sri Lankans were bowled out for 244 off 48.4 overs. Pollard, the strongly-built Barbadian six-footer, took 3-34 off nine overs. This triggered a lower order collapse as the visitors lost the last five wickets for 19 runs – which also included two brilliant run-outs.

This was after Kavija Gamaje top scored with an outstanding knock of 123 off just 104 balls, which included 14 boundaries and three sixes.

The two teams are using the seven matches as part of their preparations for the International Cricket Council’s Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which will be played in Zimbabwe in January 2026.

Before today’s match, the West Indies players were presented with their caps by Sir Richie Richardson, the former West Indies batting legend and captain.

The second match will be played at the same venue on Tuesday at 9:30am.

SUMMARISED SCORES: West Indies Under-19s 256 off 49.5 overs (Jonathan van Lange 83, Zachary Carter 39, Matthew Miller 33; Vigneshwaran Akash 4-33). Sri Lanka Under-19s 244 off 48.2 overs (Kavija Gamaje 123, Adam Hilmy 41; Jakeem Pollard 3-34)