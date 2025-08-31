Sinner survives Shapovalov test in U.S. Open, Gauff hits stride

NEW YORK, (Reuters) – Top-ranked Jannik Sinner recovered from a set down against Canadian Denis Shapovalov 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open yesterday, while Coco Gauff shook off the nerves that had rattled her during her first two matches to advance. Defending champion and world number one Sinner dropped his first set of the tournament on Arthur Ashe Stadium as Shapovalov unleashed some of his best tennis to get the hot start.

The Italian quickly flipped the momentum, however, as he raised his level across the board and the 27th seed produced an increasing number of errors.

Sinner will next play either Kazakhstan’s 23rd seed Alexander Bublik or American 14th seed Tommy Paul.

Gauff struggled with errors and double faults in her first two rounds at Flushing Meadows but the American third seed hit her stride yesterday to subdue Polish 28th seed Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-1.

“It’s been an emotional week,” said the 2023 champion, who showed solid improvement in her serve with four double faults compared to 18 across her first two matches.

“Today showed I was really having fun out there.”

She will next play Naomi Osaka of Japan in a blockbuster Labor Day showdown between two U.S. Open fan favourites, after the four-time Grand Slam champion beat Australian 15th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-0 4-6 6-3.

A third-round battle between long-time Italian friends ended in disappointment as Flavio Cobolli cut short his tussle with 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti while trailing 6-3 6-2 2-0 due to arm issues.