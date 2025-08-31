Swiatek survives Kalinskaya scare to reach US Open last 16

NEW YORK, (Reuters) – World number two Iga Swiatek weathered a fierce challenge from Anna Kalinskaya before prevailing 7-6(2) 6-4 in a dramatic third-round clash at the U.S. Open yesterday.

Poland’s Swiatek, playing her first evening match under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights at this year’s tournament, looked anything but comfortable as Kalinskaya raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set.

The 29th seeded Russian appeared poised to repeat her stunning victory over Swiatek in Dubai last year, but the 2022 U.S. Open champion showed her championship mettle, clawing back to force a tiebreak where she dominated 7-2.

The second set proved equally testing, with both players exchanging breaks of serve at the beginning.

Kalinskaya, who owns a respectable 5-6 career record against top-five players, continued to trouble the six-time Grand Slam champion