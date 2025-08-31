Carifesta XV in Barbados

Carifesta XV closes its curtains in Barbados today after 10 days of performances, literary presentations, discussions, a grand market of cultural industries and exhibitions. It celebrated a theme of Caribbean roots and global excitement with a mixture of many of the usual traditions and new inventions.

This Carifesta finally made it after an absence of six years, since it was held inTrinidad and Tobago in 2019, quite a departure from the original plan of a two-year cycle. The region has found it difficult to keep to that. After going excellently every two years between 2013 and 2019, COVID-19 interrupted it and Caricom has been unable to return to that cycle. This was owing to the usual dependence on governments to volunteer and their hesitancy to play host saw repeated cancellations and postponements since the due date in 2021, until Barbados eventually pulled it off this year. Clearly, because the new recommendations for the structure and conduct of the festival were never adopted, some of the old habits and problems still linger.