Carifesta XV transformed my view of Caribbean identity

Attending Carifesta was not a dream come true. I never imagined it to be something I would choose to attend; that kind of thing was never my cup of tea. I recall when it was last held in Guyana, in 2008, the most I did was probably check out the craft stands, as I adore those. I can’t say I feel the same today, though, having attended Carifesta XV in Barbados. It was nothing short of mesmerising, and I would even dare say, I came to appreciate my roots much more than I thought I needed to.

I felt a genuine connection to the people there who came from all parts of the Caribbean; they were all just like me. Everything was almost the same – the food, the music I grew up hearing, the dancing and partying, the enthusiasm, the humility, the warmth, the friendliness, the love – it was all just there, like everyone was part of a big family. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying I believe these qualities exist on a daily basis; some countries harbour negative feelings toward others and simply do not like the people of another country for whatever reason.