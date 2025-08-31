Stabroek Weekend

Carifesta XV transformed my view of Caribbean identity

Guyana Musician Terry ‘Guyana Baboo’ Gajraj (fourth from right) who was honoured at CARIFESTA XV (Photo Terry Gajraj Facebook page)
Guyana Musician Terry ‘Guyana Baboo’ Gajraj (fourth from right) who was honoured at CARIFESTA XV (Photo Terry Gajraj Facebook page)
By

Attending Carifesta was not a dream come true. I never imagined it to be something I would choose to attend; that kind of thing was never my cup of tea. I recall when it was last held in Guyana, in 2008, the most I did was probably check out the craft stands, as I adore those. I can’t say I feel the same today, though, having attended Carifesta XV in Barbados. It was nothing short of mesmerising, and I would even dare say, I came to appreciate my roots much more than I thought I needed to.

I felt a genuine connection to the people there who came from all parts of the Caribbean; they were all just like me. Everything was almost the same – the food, the music I grew up hearing, the dancing and partying, the enthusiasm, the humility, the warmth, the friendliness, the love – it was all just there, like everyone was part of a big family. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying I believe these qualities exist on a daily basis; some countries harbour negative feelings toward others and simply do not like the people of another country for whatever reason.

Trending