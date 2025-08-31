Where is Guyana’s chess prodigy?

It is difficult, though not impossible, to qualify as a chess grandmaster and concentrate on other activities. Working men and women have done it, but they are a select few. I read once that qualifying for a grandmastership in chess was similar to obtaining a PhD in a particular field; only much harder. Climbing the rating ladder is a chess player’s answer to writing and succeeding at examinations.

For about 50 years Guyana has had the ambition of locating a person with grandmaster qualities. The internet appeared and seemed to assist in this endeavour, but the challenge remains. The question is how to improve and identify special talents. Last year Jacek Stopa, a grandmaster, lost a tournament game to Ashwath Kaushik, an eight-year-old from Singapore. Which brings up another point: even grandmasters lose games. As long as you play competitive chess you are going to win some games, and lose some. I have encountered some players who exited a tournament when they lost a game. It is not the correct attitude to adopt. One should go on playing.