Let’s hope elections and post-election dramas are peaceful

Pre-election periods in Guyana have always been generally peaceful, except for 1992. Post-election periods have sometimes been accompanied by violence, and always by drama. In 1992, tension pervaded the atmosphere because the outcome was uncertain for a multiplicity of reasons. Free and fair elections had last been held in 1964. It was generally expected that the PNC would lose and that the PPP, either alone or in coalition with other smaller opposition parties, which had big expectations, would form the government. The election campaign itself was largely peaceful, but election day and the immediate post-election period were marked by extensive violence directed at perceived PPP supporters and at derailing the elections process. President Carter intervened and saved the day, and the rest is history.
