Crop Over 2025: A taste of Barbadian hospitality

Outstanding hospitality, revelry, fun, and a look at Barbados’s history and culture were the experiences visitors took away from that island country’s Crop Over festival, hosted by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI).

A 40-member team of media workers and influencers from Canada, the United States, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Mexico, Trinidad, Guyana, Cayman Islands, Guadeloupe and other countries shared those experiences from July 30 to August 7, courtesy of the BTMI, one of the agencies responsible for marketing the island nation’s tourism industry.

Well known for its colour, parties, food, soca music, dance, craft, rum and entertainment, Crop Over was first celebrated as far back as the 1780s. It was a time when Barbados was a big producer of sugar. At the end of the sugar season, there was always a grand celebration to mark the climax of another successful sugar cane harvest, hence the name Crop Over.