Setting roots

When seeds are planted, they soak in the soil and swell with the strength of life. Within a few days, they burst open and spill new life into the earth. However, before we see leaves or stems emerging from within the seeds, we see roots that dig deep into the ground and anchor the new plant firmly to it. To the newborn plants, permanence is far more important than existence itself. As such, they would rather delay their emergence than come into a world where they can easily be uprooted and displaced.

Eventually, as the plant grows, it relies on its roots to ensure that it is nourished and supported in the same way that it relies on the sun, or on the oxygen in the air. Then, as the seasons change, the plant’s leaves may be shed, its flowers may bloom and die, and its stem may bend and crack, but the roots which once anchored it to the ground will not stop supporting it. Even when the plant is bare, and scarcely appears as if it is surviving, its roots will lay dormant and struggle to ensure that it lives.