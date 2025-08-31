Telling it like it is

The younger generation never experienced, and older people tend to forget, how very limited and how very stifled the media was in the last period of President Burnham’s rule. On his accession to power President Hoyte gradually brought about dramatic change and succeeding Governments have on the whole maintained freedom and variety of expression. Deficiencies and threats remain but we have come a long way. Still, vigilance never can be relaxed to ensure that this precious right is preserved and protected.

We are richer by far in having a more open, better and more varied media as part of the life of the community. Sometimes, I suppose, those in authority must doubt this. Beset by problems and by the daily anxieties of state, they must often look upon a more vigorous and searching media as a vexation they could well do without. But should such a thought ever cross the mind it should be instantly dismissed. Quite apart from being an essential part of a functioning democracy, a strong and critical media in fact helps those in authority seek out error and identify misconceived policies ripe for change.