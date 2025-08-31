The Electronic Communications and Transactions Act 2023: A new era for Guyana

This week, I begin a new series in which I will examine and explain the content and purpose of Guyana’s Electronic Communications and Transactions Act 2023 (Act No. 12 of 2023) (the Act).

The passage of the Act in 2023 is a landmark step in modernising Guyana’s communication and commercial framework.

This article examines the factors which triggered the Act’s conceptualisation and passage, and highlights a few key innovations.

These key innovations will be explored in greater detail in future articles.

What prompted the passage of the Act

According to the explanatory memorandum which accompanied the Electronic Communications and Transactions Bill 2023 (see page 218), though consumers and the business community were increasingly going digital for business transactions, many remained reluctant due to the absence of an enabling legal framework. It was also noted that the Government of Guyana’s e-Government services were stymied due to an inadequate legal framework. These factors combined to inhibit e-commerce and e-government services, according to the explanatory memorandum.

The Act now provides the long-awaited legal foundation for electronic transactions, offering certainty (at least on paper) that electronic communications, records, and signatures are as valid as their paper-based counterparts wherever and whenever they are submitted. This sets the stage for a more efficient, technology-driven economy.

The Act is also both timely and overdue. Guyana’s Act mirrors international best practice, drawing from the UNCITRAL Model Laws on Electronic Commerce (1996) and Electronic Signatures (2001). Although the Act was passed more than 20 years after the model law on electronic signatures, it comes just in time to support Guyana’s oil-propelled commercial and economic boom.

That being said, there does not appear to be publicly available data on whether and to what extent the Act has triggered an increase in electronic commercial transactions and communications.

The Act is largely consent-based

The legal framework established by the Act enables stakeholders to engage in electronic communications and transactions if they choose to. The Act does not compel electronic communications or transactions (see section 5 (1) (a), which states that the Act does not require any person to accept electronic communications, electronic signatures or electronic contracts).

Recognition of electronic documents

Section 6 of the Act states that any statutory or legal requirement to provide a record is satisfied if the record is provided in electronic form, subject to several conditions, including the recipient’s express consent to receive the records electronically. Wills, articles of incorporation and other documents expressly required by law in writing must be provided as such unless consent is given for them to be conveyed in electronic form.

Further, section 7 of the Act stipulates that electronic communication or transactions shall not be denied legal effect solely because they are in electronic form. Where the law requires information to be in writing, an electronic record meets that requirement if it is accessible for later reference. In practice, this means that a landlord and tenant could sign a tenancy agreement entirely by email, and it would carry the same weight as if it had been printed and signed with ink.

Section 8 now provides legal recognition to any information that is rendered, recorded, or made available in electronic form. This section allows applications, claims, notices, returns, declarations and or objections to be made, lodged, filed, etc, electronically.

Electronic and digital signatures

Sections 29 and 30 deal with electronic signatures. Section 29 provides that where the law requires a signature, that requirement is satisfied if an electronic signature is used to identify the signatory and indicate approval. Section 31 introduces “secure electronic signatures,” which, once verified, are treated as equivalent to handwritten signatures. This gives parties confidence that digitally signed contracts are enforceable in court.

The Act does more than validate signatures and records. Sections 19-23 outline the process by which electronic contracts may be formed.

Sufficiency and the road ahead

The Act is sufficient to legitimise and enforce digital transactions by removing outdated barriers. A contractor, for example, can now execute an agreement electronically with the same confidence as if it were signed on paper.

However, for Guyana to fully align with global best practices, additional steps, such as regulations on certification, cybersecurity, and cross-border recognition, will eventually be necessary.

For now, the Act is a vital first step. It modernises commerce, supports e-government, and signals the acceleration of Guyana’s integration into the broader digital economy.