LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)

The Lucas Stock Index fell 0.523 percent on the sale of 28,331 shares during the final period of trading in August 2025. Six stocks traded with zero Climbers and three Tumblers impacting on the market value. The market lost about G$3.9B in value.

The stock price of Banks DIH Holdings Inc (BDH) fell 2.516 percent on the sale of 3,595 shares while the stock price of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) fell 0.322 percent on the sale of 19,145 shares. In addition, the stock price of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) fell 0.075 percent on the sale of 65 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Caribbean Container Inc., Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) remained unchanged on the sale of 200; 4,541 and 785 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1370.268.