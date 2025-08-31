The harrowing meanness of ‘Bring Her Back’

The disturbing new horror film “Bring Her Back” gestures at several things, although one might quibble on what its focus is. It could be about the way that grief can mutate and leave the living unable to move on. Or, it might be about the precarity of childhood and the difficulty of finding safety in an ambivalent world. In a way, it could also be about the bloodcurdling rituals that we catch glimpses of, meant to break the lines between the living and the dead. Or, maybe it’s just about the rampant random cruelty that suffuses the world.

I might be describing the thematic focus of the movie there, but I also am thinking about the way the filmmakers filter this unsettling story to its audience. There’s a mean streak thrumming through “Bring Her Back”, a malevolence that directors Danny and Michael Philippou harness to often distressing ways. This is a world teeming with nastiness, and mostly devoid of catharsis.

The opening scene, where we hear hushed voices in Russian over darkly-shot footage of some kind of occult ritual on screen, sets the stage for the feel-bad vibe that will be critical for the psychology of the film as it moves into its climax later. This opening, which precedes the title-card announcing the film’s title, is abandoned until much later in the film when we’re provided with some more context. But it’s an important invocation of the mood that the Philippous, twin brother directors, hope to foster. Although the ritual we see will come to loom over the film, the second scene is where “Bring Her Back” establishes the domestic complications that give the film its primary plot.

Stepsiblings Piper (Sara Wong), a near sighted adolescent and Andy (Billy Barratt), a restless 17-year-old find their lives disrupted when they find their father lying dead in their bathroom at home. Left with no adults to care for them, the two are placed at the mercy of the Australian foster-care system. Their saviour comes in the form of Laura (Sally Hawkins), a single mother who is grieving the death of her blind daughter. Laura, who is already fostering Ollie (Jonah Wren Phillips) , a selectively mute young boy, is enthusiastic at the prospect of caring for Piper, but less enthused about the presence of Andy. Laura, as the trailer for the film reveals, is not so much a saviour but a vessel for destruction for the pair. The nature of this destruction, and its implications form the core of “Bring Her Back” and give the title of the film its meaning.

When we first meet Laura, about ten minutes into “Bring Her Back” Hawkins plays her as a woman almost vibrating with energetic enthusiasm that feels incongruous. That incongruity is deliberate, and part of the way that the Philippou brothers immediately linger on things askance in Laura’s partially secluded house, where no neighbours seem to exist. Because Piper cannot see Laura, she is less perceptive to the oddities in physicality that Andy lingers on in her movements. There’s a desperation to her enthusiasm, an emotion that Hawkins plays effectively, instilling uncertainty as well as a kind of pity that will prove central to the way her Laura develops. When she takes the children, now settled in her house, to their father’s funeral some days later she sticks out from the mourners present. Her colourful clothing, messy dark hair and large sunglasses give her a bohemian effect that seems deceptively jovial among the controlled blackness of the mourners around her.

It’s a dichotomy the film plays around with. Laura is both performative but also instinctive. As she becomes increasingly emotionally volatile, the brothers direct her behaviour with ambiguity never quite establishing whether her outbursts emanate from careful manipulation or actual breaks in her psyche. The intentionality in her control becomes key when we return to the occult ritual of the opening, and what this has to do with Laura’s plans for the children, but there’s an equal sense of impulsiveness in the way Hawkins threads the grief Laura carries with her. As if each sinister decision emerges from an instinctive clinging to the daughter she has lost. Her grief should be sympathetic, instead it is horrifying.

If this sounds like a film devoting much attention to a psychological exploration of how grief might manifest, I will pause at giving “Bring Her Back” that distinction. Yet, it’s a consideration that feels important when thinking about the ways the horror genre has mutated in the past decade moving beyond more direct interests in terrorising audiences to a preoccupation with using the genre to explore more calculated artistic ambitions. This ‘elevated horror’ form of filmmaking, depending on your mileage, might either be artistically meritorious or instead reveal a dependence on using important themes to shield the emptiness of the films under consideration. In “Bring Her Back”, Laura’s psychological state amidst her grief is the root of her actions, and yet the film feels ambivalent about really launching an investigation of that grief. Rather than psychological incisiveness, “Bring Her Back” hums with the steady thrum of the way choices made in the film depend on unnerving us.

Even amidst the unnerving, I am impressed by the ways the Philippous resist any compulsion to overexplain its mysteries and rationale to the audience. Instead, they leave the audience to piece together the dynamics of what decisions are sparking the recurring tapes of the ritual we see, long before Laura utters a haunting line to Piper in the film revealing her intent. By frontloading the suggestions of something amiss with Laura, we spend much of the first half of the film watching Andy, who harbours a secret, suffering from a psychological breakdown of sorts. Barratt plays his anxious teenager with a sharp sense of emotional resonance that lends an air of inevitable hopelessness to his psychological descent but also provides the film with an intriguing contemplation on boyhood masculinity.

What is the role of the horror movie? To distress? If yes, “Bring Her Back” does this. But, I find myself mixed on what this distress might be in service of. As we watch the trio of vulnerable children fall prey to misplaced adult desires, there’s a quality of despair that suffuses the film that I found myself struggling to reckon with. In the climax, watching the camera cleverly imitate Piper’s near-sighted point of view while watching her struggle for survival felt lurid and compelling at once. Its gruesome relationship with body horror, featuring some distressing scenes of “eating” is a sign of ferocious commitment to its gambit, even as its rationale feels occasionally devoid of empathy.

Yet, the way the film gives latitude to its performer to steep their hopes and desires and fear in a sense of realism left me feeling affected by the humanness of the dynamics, even when they were steeped in the occult. Wong is winningly tender in her guilelessness, Phillips haunts with his silences, Barratt gives a performance that rivals the emotional focus of older actors and Hawkins makes her antagonist a performance tour-de-force. Yet, I ponder what image of the world the brothers are thinking of. What are audiences to take from the horror on display?

The film’s final image features an embrace that feels obvious, and yet important in underlining the lengths folks will go to retain the things they want. But it’s limned with an element of bleakness that’s difficult to swallow. Even in its coda where things are revealed in a flurry of revelations, there’s a harshness suffusing the film that left me disturbed and unnerved. In its 100 minutes of its running time, I felt like I had reached my limit of the harrowing cruelty endemic to this world; a cruelty that lingered long after I left the cinema. Maybe the cruelty is the point.

“Bring Her Back” is streaming on Prime Video and elsewhere online