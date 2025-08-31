Nature’s juicy jewel – Watermelon

Listen to this article:

It hits the spot when served chilled – juiced or sliced – on a hot day, but watermelon cools at any time and is always refreshing.

Eating seasonal is all about enjoying the bounty of whatever is abundantly in season – at its peak for freshness, flavour, and nutritional value. Cultivated for thousands of years, with origins tracing back to northeastern Africa, watermelon is today a global favourite. It can be found in salads, juices, smoothies, grilled and pickled too!

While watermelon is made up of 92% water, this fruit comes with a lot of health benefits. For example: