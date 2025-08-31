A first trimester reflection

It is recommended that you wait until after the first three months before saying anything, but those three months are lonely and scary as your body prepares and adjusts itself to carrying life. Every day in your first trimester can feel like a gamble with you never knowing what to expect. Will I be able to keep food down? Will I burst into tears randomly at the supermarket? Or will I require 17 hours of sleep for that particular day just to feel a little bit okay?

In my first trimester I thought a lot about the women who choose to maintain secrecy in their pregnancy (a choice completely their own that should be respected during this extremely vulnerable time) and who may have experienced a loss and been completely robbed of a chance to openly celebrate any aspect of their pregnancy; almost as if it never happened. I thought of those navigating the experience in far flung places away from support networks and their villages. I concluded that while the choice to share is deeply personal, perhaps it may be way less lonely and scary if women just had ample access to resources, support and information just so their journeys could be a little less alienating. This access does not have to be intrusive but just to maintain a sense of openness. I say that even with access to my own little village, and exceptional prenatal and postnatal care, all covered by the state. I say that even with a very much planned pregnancy that incorporated working with a pre-conception nutritionist for roughly a year prior to conceiving and a pilates trainer to help prepare and train my pelvic floor.