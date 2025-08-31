‘We just have to be positive and make things happen’

— leathercrafter Gail Sukhai on building her brand

There was just something about making a leather slipper that intrigued Gail Sukhai though she hadn’t the slightest clue how to go about it. All she knew was that if someone showed her how, she’d kick off with flying colours. But no one was willing. She asked and asked and everyone said no, until the opportunity finally came when someone who could no longer manage to work offered her a six-week course in Linden.

Just three weeks after she started, Sukhai opened her own workshop and started creating. Today, some 20 years later, she runs Stall 10 – Gail’s Leather and Variety – in Bourda Market, Georgetown. She has nurtured and grown her business to the point where she has been able to take it outside of Guyana at various events across the Caribbean. This year found her in Barbados showcasing at the Caribbean Festival of Arts XV (Carifesta XV).