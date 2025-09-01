Poll results trickling in, WIN making impact

Polls results have begun trickling in and Stabroek News will be publishing these. The individual polling station results are not indicative of any trends.

At Lodge Nursery (413612 (D)) APNU got 66 votes, WIN 48, PPP/C 20, AFC 2 and FGM 2.

At the Providence Stadium (EC 40206) PPP/C got 13 votes, WIN 5, AFC 2, APNU 1 and FGM 1.

At the West Demerara Secondary School (332233 A) PPP/C got 205 votes, WIN 11, APNU 3, AFC 1 and FGM 1.

At the Tucville Primary School (413411 C(1) APNU got 81 votes, WIN 42, PPP/C 7, FGM 4 and AFC 2.

At the Parika Health Centre (322122 A(ii) M-2 PPP/C got 97 votes, WIN 25, APNU 14, AFC 2, ALP 2 and FGM 1.

At Motilall’s Residence, East Berbice/Corentyne (611486 B) PPP/C got 42 votes, WIN 10, APNU 11, AFC 1.

At Future Builders Nursery School (722243 B (A-1) WIN got 88 votes, PPP/C 43, APNU 27, ALP 1.

At Hill View Nursery (722242 B) Region Seven, PPP/C got 86 votes, WIN 66, APNU 33 and ALP 2.

At Leonora Technical Institute (322233 B), PPP/C got 101 votes, WIN 10 and APNU 5.

At Zeeburg Secondary School, (322224 B), PPP/C got 183 votes, WIN 22.

At Zeeburg Secondary, (322224 A), PPP/C got 181 votes, WIN 13 and APNU 5.

At Leonora Primary School (3222232 C), PPP/C got 91 votes, WIN, 24, APNU 4, FGM 1.

At Strathspey Primary (421122 B), PPP/C got 171 votes, WIN 35 and APNU 22.

At Strathspey Primary (421122 b (ii) PPP/C got 156 votes, WIN 29 and APNU 18.

At South Ruimveldt Secondary School (413432 A(i) APNU got 74 votes, WIN 53, PPP/C 15, AFC 4, FGM 3.

At South Ruimveldt Secondary School (413432 B (i) APNU got 70 votes, WIN 53, PPP/C 18, FGM 6 AFC 2, ALP 1.

At South Ruimveldt Secondary School (413432 A (iii) APNU got 63 votes, PPP/C 28, WIN 25, FGM 6, AFC 4.

At South Ruimveldt Secondary School (413432 C) APNU 65, WIN 56, PPP/C 22, AFC 7, FGM 2.

At the Bladen Hall Multilateral (421122c (ii)) PPP/C got 87 votes, APNU 71, WIN 49, AFC 1.

At the Bladen Hall Multilateral (421122 D (ii) APNU got 55 votes, WIN 42, PPP/C 40, AFC 1.

At the Bladen Hall Multilateral (421126 A i) APNU got 83 votes, WIN 51, PPP/C 13, AFC 3, FGM 2.

At Sir Leon’s Lesson (413441 – D) APNU gathered 73 votes, WIN 41, PPP/C 32, AFC 5, FGM 3, ALP 2.

At East Ruimveldt Secondary School, APNU got 74 votes, WIN 51, PPP/C 13, AFC 2, FGM 1.

At Two Miles Primary, Region Seven (722232 B(i) WIN got 106 votes, APNU 42, PPP/C 32.

At Two Miles Primary, (722232 B (ii)) WIN got 107 votes, PPP/C 39, APNU 30, ALP 1.