War and Peace in our times: The Implications for Guyana

This was written on the last day of August, on the eve of Guyana’s General elections on 1st September. Hopefully, the results will cap a season of peaceful and free elections, seen as free and fair by the electorate and by international observers. Hopefully, Guyana will now move forward to an era of prosperity, human rights, equitable life-chances, and justice for all parts of its population. Hopefully, parties will benefit from ideas and policies of their competitors. Elections are a time when there is a nation-wide debate on public policies for the future welfare of the nation.

Whichever political party or formation comes to power, the next government will have to navigate its way in a world of autocratic global powers, a minority of democracies among whom are the members of CARICOM – Guyana included, and a majority of autocracies. Wars are raging in Africa, Asia, Europe, parts of Latin America, and the Middle East. The United Nations – which I served for three and a half decades – is on life-support and the three nuclear-armed super powers, America, China and Russia are visibly or invisibly locking horns.

Climate change is making life on Earth progressively more difficult. People are on the move by the millions in search of safety, security and life-chances. The global regime for dealing with refugees and displaced persons is recognized to have broken down. Nations are invading other nations without compunction. Near to Guyana, American warships and submarines have gathered as a wolf-pack off the coast of Venezuela. What this could mean for Guyana – in the face of Venezuela’s claim to two-thirds of its national territory – is a matter to be pondered.

These are the seas that the new Government of Guyana -the land of many waters- will have to navigate. And there is even more. The Blavatnik School of government at Oxford University has recently been focussing on global security threats since the end of the cold war. They have organized two public lectures on the topic so far, one in May 2025 by former UK Foreign Secretary Lord William Hague, and the other by eminent geo-political strategist Professor David Kilcullen.

In his lecture, William Hague noted five cycles to frame the discussion: a geopolitical cycle; an economic cycle; a demographic cycle; a climate cycle; and a technology super cycle. (AI). He referred to a number of relevant trends including: a more inflationary world; a self-absorbed USA; the growing importance of strategic minerals; higher defence spending; the importance of environmental, social and governance standards; the decline of global governance; the use of more informal networks of nations; the decoupling of China and the USA; the importance of resilience; and state sponsorship of technology.

Hague saw geopolitical fault lines in Eastern Europe, the Persian Gulf, the South China Sea, and India-Pakistan. Among the recommendations he made for the UK that could be borne in mind by countries such as Guyana were the following: follow a whole-of-society approach to security; bring in a Comprehensive National Service; pay attention to bio-Security; and utilise Track 2 diplomacy where feasible – a recommendation that Guyana could bear in mind.

Professor David Kilcullen, a renowned political and military strategist, saw four trends worthy of note: 1. An accelerating trend to multi-polarity – with competing blocs and spheres of influence. 2. A continuing world-wide collapse of confidence in institutions and elites. 3. An on-going bottom-up transformation of warfare. 4. The emergence of new domains, methods and means of warfare including the following:

Warfare in Space; Hypersonic weapons; Energy weapons; Computer chips warfare; Weaponisation of energy supplies; Warfare in the Arctic and the High North; Warfare in the Antarctic; Seabed warfare; The use of Global data in warfare; War on Infrastructure; War on electricity generation capacity; Subterranean warfare; The use of Drones in warfare; The use of Uncrewed vehicles in war; The Military-Artificial Intelligence (AI) interface; Non-state actors with a high level of lethality.

Prof. Kilcullen and his co-author Greg Mills pick up these issues in their 2025 book, The Art of War and Peace. (London, Ithaka Press, 2025). Is the world today, they ask, poised on the brink of a devastating war as it was in 1938. The pieces are there, they answered: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tensions across the Taiwan Strait, America divided, the Middle East in flames, rising populism in Latin America, and an Africa sliding off the map of global concern into state failure, military juntas, and regional wars. The principles that have formed the basis of the work of the United Nations and the rules of the international system since 1945 are at stake in today’s conflicts. Global security challenges are likely to worsen and not wane over the next generation.

While this is happening, representative government is in retreat in the face of resurgent authoritarianism. Global liberty declined for the seventeenth consecutive year in 2023, according to Freedom House.

Freedom of trade is increasingly constrained as economic decoupling between China and the United States takes hold – and with the widespread imposition of sanctions against Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Democracies now inhabit a world where multilateral institutions can no longer provide the stability or security they once did. All the instruments elaborated since World War II are not working anymore – even as conflict rages in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and Central Europe, with conflicts flaring up here and there in Latin America.

Kilcullen and Mills offer a four-tiered level of analysis: the grand-strategic level, which focuses on the actions of nations and international institutions within a global system; the military-strategic level, which focuses on the conduct of wars; the operational level, which focuses on the conduct of campaigns by joint forces; and the tactical level, which focuses on the conduct of battles by combined forces in contact with the enemy.

The next government of Guyana will need to ask and answer four key questions in so far as it comes to the defence of Guyana’s territorial integrity:

First, at the grand-strategic level, can any international or regional institution help Guyana defend its territorial integrity? The answer, alas, is probably not.

Second, at the military-strategic level, does the Guyana Defence Force have a plan of action, or the wherewithal in personnel and materiel to defend Guyana’s territorial integrity? This was one of the reasons why we earlier suggested the establishment of a Ministry of Defence in Guyana.

Third, on the operational level, what are the strategies and tactics of the GDF for the conduct of campaigns by joint forces? Here also, a Minister of Defence might help by reviewing and discussing the relevant strategies and tactics.

Fourth at the tactical level, what are the plans of the GDF for the conduct of battles by combined forces in contact with the enemy. Here again, a Minister/Ministry of Defence could help the GDF to sharpen its insights and plans.

Using the foregoing four-tiered levels of analysis, Kilcullen and Mills discuss nearly all of the major international and regional conflicts since 1945. That is one of the merits of their work. It is grounded in insights from actual wars, and from actual attempts to end wars, to make peace. Hence the title of their book, The Art of War and Peace.

In their analysis of efforts for peacemaking and peacekeeping, they comment that how any given war ends determines to a great extent the nature of the transition to peace. Ceasefires followed by treaties and international intervention, while they may stop the violence, do little to address underlying political, social and societal drivers of conflict, and thus may suspend but not resolve conflicts. In the record of UN peacekeeping since 1948, UN peacekeepers have taken part in seventy-two missions around the globe, twelve of which continue today. In an earlier essay I had broached the idea of the deployment of a UN preventive observer force along the Guyana-Venezuela border.

There are many other valuable insights in this book on The Art of War and Peace of direct relevance to Guyana. One particular insight, at page 260 of the book, is worth pondering:

“Irregular warfare cannot be won without the support of a local population. Conventional warfare, in contrast, is won by the side with the best logistics, heaviest firepower, and ability to resupply and sustain the battle … Victory, in war and peace, demands staying power but not over-extension; thinking things through to the finish and dedicating sufficient resources to get there while accepting the responsibilities that go with the role”.

The responsibilities of a Defence Minister?