Commonwealth observers report smooth voting process

-urge citizens to`trust the democratic process’

The Commonwealth Observer Mission has described yesterday’s polling across Guyana as calm, orderly, and professionally managed.

Its teams were deployed in eight of the regions.

Deputy Chairperson of the mission, Darren Bradley, told Stabroek News that 13 observers were on the ground, working in pairs to monitor activities. “The Commonwealth has a long tradition of election observation, with more than 45 years of experience. This is the eighth mission we’ve deployed to Guyana,” Bradley explained.